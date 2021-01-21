Ontario long-term care residents describe devastating impact of isolation during COVID-19 pandemic

Residents of long-term care homes described the devastating impact of the prolonged isolation brought on by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as they testified before an independent commission earlier this month.

A group of residents spoke to the Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission through video conference on Jan. 13, laying out the intense loneliness and deteriorating mental health experienced by them and their peers.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Some characterized the conditions, which they said have kept them with minimal human contact for weeks or months at a time, as “inhumane.”

READ MORE: Isolation taking a toll on mental health of Sask. seniors, some experts say

One described seeing other residents with the life “just draining out of their faces” as a result of isolation, and getting worse by the day over the last few months.

Story continues below advertisement

Their testimony comes after another group of residents appeared before the commission in the fall, urging the government to address the issue of isolation before the second wave of the pandemic took hold.

The commission, led by Superior Court Associate Chief Justice Frank Marrocco, aims to investigate how COVID-19 spread in the long-term care system.