Child endangerment charges laid after toddler found in alleged Alberta drug house

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge police have laid child endangerment charges after a drug bust earlier this week where a toddler was found in the home.

Police said the charges stem from an investigation into allegations of drug trafficking at a home in the 1400 block of 12 Avenue North that was launched earlier this month.

On Wednesday, police arrested the resident during a traffic stop and searched both his vehicle and home.

In a news release, police said officers seized about $6,500 in illegal drugs including 33.9 grams of meth, 22.4 grams of cocaine and one gram of dimethyltryptamine.

In addition to the drugs, police said officers found a stolen doctor’s prescription pad, a Taser flashlight, two pellet guns and $7,660 in cash.

Story continues below advertisement

While searching the home, officers found a three-year-old child.

Child and Family Services was notified and the child was “picked up by family members,” police said.

Investigators have charged a 31-year-old man with multiple drug and weapons charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking and willfully causing a child to be drug endangered.

A 28-year-old woman, meanwhile, is charged with willfully causing a child to be drug endangered.

Police said they won’t be releasing the names of the people charged to protect the identity of the child.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16.