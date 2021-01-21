Menu

Canada

B.C.’s biggest scratch-and-win ticket, $3 million, won by Okanagan woman

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 21, 2021 1:26 pm
Darlene Curylo of Kelowna purchased a scratch-and-win ticket from a local convenience store that proved to be worth $3 million.
Darlene Curylo of Kelowna purchased a scratch-and-win ticket from a local convenience store that proved to be worth $3 million. B.C. Lottery Corporation

A B.C. woman beat one-in-a-million odds in winning $3 million from a scratch-and-win ticket.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation says Darlene Curylo of Kelowna bought the winning, seven-figure ticket from a local Circle K convenience store.

The Triple Millions scratch and win ticket, purchased from the store on KLO Road, is the largest instant-win prize ever awarded in B.C.

“I was in my car in the parking lot … and I scratched the ticket. When I saw the amount I was in shock! I just couldn’t believe what I saw,” Curylo said in a press release.

The BCLC says the odds of winning the top prize in Triple Millions are 1:1,210,000.

After realizing she had just won $3,000,000, Curylo said she went home and shared her life-changing news with a close friend.

“I showed her the ticket and she said ‘Oh my gosh!’” said Curylo, who said she then called her sister to celebrate the win.

The Kelowna resident plans to purchase a new home and vehicle thanks to her life-changing prize, and says she will invest the rest into savings.

“It is wonderful,” said Curylo. “It feels so amazing.”

