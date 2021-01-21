Guelph Library sees increased demand for Amanda Gorman books after inauguration

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Public Library says there is already a huge demand for books by Amanda Gorman, who made history on Wednesday as the youngest known inaugural poet.

The 22-year-old captivated the world as she read her poem The Hill We Climb at U.S. President Joe Biden‘s inauguration.

Read more: Joe Biden sworn in as 46th president of the United States

“Amanda Gorman was simply amazing,” Guelph Public Library CEO Steven Kraft said. “So articulate, professional, humourous, entertaining and smart.”

The poem featured Bible scriptures along with the words of John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

Within hours of her performance, her illustrated book Change Sings was No. 1 on Amazon’s bestseller list, her poetry collection, also called The Hill We Climb was No. 2, and her Instagram followers grew to 1.3 million. Both books are set to come out in September.

Story continues below advertisement

“She was unknown to us before yesterday,” Kraft said in an email on Thursday. “This morning we ordered two of her books and already there are 10 holds.”

The two books can be ordered on Guelph Public Library’s website.

Kraft added that books about Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris are now increasing in popularity as well, with holds on all of the titles.

Kraft also noted that the library commonly sees demand for certain materials increase based on current events. He pointed to CNN host Don Lemon and his new book.

“(He) introduced his new book at the beginning of his show a few nights ago. By the end of the first hour, there were five holds,” Kraft said.

Story continues below advertisement

He added that Black Lives Matter material has had “enormous popularity” as well.

Along with Gorman’s work, Kraft added that the library has a terrific collection of classic, older and contemporary poetry.

“There are many poetry readers and writers out there,” he said.

“They often walk quietly through the world and don’t get the attention that they and other genres deserve. Poetry can be consumed in small or large amounts. It’s great bedtime reading.”

— With files from The Associated Press