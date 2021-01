Send this page to someone via email

OPP say a 45-year-old Belleville man is dead after a crash in Central Hastings Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a sedan and a tractor-trailer collided on Highway 37 just after 3:30 p.m.

The driver of the sedan, Daniel Taylor, died at the scene.

OPP say the truck driver survived unscathed.

There are currently no charges pending but OPP continue to investigate the collision

