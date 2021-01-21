Rideau Canal Skateway to open ‘early next week’, NCC head says

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa’s iconic Rideau Canal Skateway is scheduled to open sometime in the week of Jan. 25, the CEO of the National Capital Commission said Thursday, albeit with a few precautions in place amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Chief executive Tobi Nussbaum said in his first update of the year to the NCC board of directors that the Crown corporation is “on-track” to open the skateway “early next week,” with an exact date yet to be determined.

The NCC confirmed last week that the Rideau Canal Skateway will open even under Ontario’s state of emergency and stay-home orders aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The NCC has said that only Ottawa residents who live nearby the canal should make use of the 7.8-kilometre ice rink for exercise purposes.

The skateway will lack any food offerings or other amenities in its 51st season, the NCC has said. Users will also be asked to wear masks while on the ice.

The Crown corporation also said it would be reopening sections of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway, which runs parallel to the canal in sections, for pedestrians and cyclists. The QED was closed off to motor vehicles as part of a pilot project this summer to give residents extra space to stretch their legs amid the pandemic.

