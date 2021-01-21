Menu

Economy

TC Energy cutting more than 1,000 Keystone XL construction jobs as work halted

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 21, 2021 10:19 am
Click to play video 'Alberta Premier Jason Kenney blasts President Biden on revoked Keystone XL permit' Alberta Premier Jason Kenney blasts President Biden on revoked Keystone XL permit
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is calling for the federal government to impose economic sanctions against the United States in response to newly U.S. President Joe Biden's "gut punch" decision to tear up the permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline expansion. Tom Vernon looks at how the move will affect Alberta.

TC Energy Corp. is planning to eliminate more than 1,000 construction jobs related to its decision to halt work on its Keystone XL pipeline expansion project.

The company suspended work on the project Wednesday as U.S. President Joe Biden cancelled a key presidential permit for the pipeline border crossing.

Read more: TC Energy suspends work on Keystone XL pipeline project

TC Energy had earlier warned that blocking the project would lead to the layoffs of thousands of union workers building the pipeline.

The 1,947-kilometre pipeline is designed to carry 830,000 barrels a day of crude oil from Hardisty, Alta., to Steele City, Neb.

Read more: Revoking presidential permit for Keystone XL a ‘gut punch’ for Alberta: Kenney

Some 200 kilometres of pipe have already been installed for the expansion, including across the Canada-U.S. border, and construction has begun on pump stations in Alberta and several U.S. states.

TC Energy announced a plan Sunday to eliminate the impact of greenhouse gas emissions from Keystone XL’s operations, even as its future appeared in doubt.

Read more: TC Energy plans net zero emissions for Keystone XL even as project’s future in doubt

© 2021 The Canadian Press
