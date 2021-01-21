Menu

Canada

WestJet to fly 1st Boeing 737 Max flight in Canada today after grounding

By Staff The Canadian Press
Boeing 737 MAX resumes flying in the U.S. after 20-month ban
Boeing 737 MAX also resumes flying in the U.S. – Dec 29, 2020

WestJet Airlines will operate the first commercial Boeing 737 Max flight in Canada Thursday since the aircraft was grounded in 2019 following two deadly crashes.

Transport Canada lifted its grounding order for the Max on Wednesday after approving design changes to the plane and requiring pilots to undergo additional training.

Read more: Canada OKs troubled Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets to resume service this week

WestJet executives will hold a press conference after the morning flight between Calgary and Vancouver.

The event is part of a campaign to reintroduce the Max to service while assuring the public that the plane’s safety issues have been addressed.

Boeing employees ridicule 737 MAX, say it's 'designed by clowns'
Boeing employees ridicule 737 MAX, say it's 'designed by clowns' – Jan 10, 2020

Air Canada is expected to follow suit on Feb. 1.

Air Canada has already said it will offer passengers booked on a Max the option of changing their flight at no extra charge.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
