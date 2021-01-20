Coronavirus: 47 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka,

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 47 new coronavirus cases and one additional death in the region on Wednesday, bringing the local number of cases up to 4,866, including 92 deaths.

There were also 624 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine administered on Tuesday.

There have been 14,185 doses administered in the region since late December.

Twenty-two of the new cases are in Barrie, while eight are in Bradford, three are in New Tecumseth and three are in Innisfil.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Collingwood, Essa, Midland, Orillia, Springwater, Tiny Township and Bracebridge.

Story continues below advertisement

Sixteen of the new cases are related to institutional COVID-19 outbreaks, while 12 are a result of close contact with another positive coronavirus case. Three of the new cases are community-acquired, while one is travel-related and the rest are all still under investigation.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of the region’s total 4,866 COVID-19 cases, 73 per cent — or 3,548 — have recovered, while 40 remain in hospital.

Between Jan. 10 and 16, the average daily growth in confirmed cases was 1.4 per cent. Based on projections, if this level of growth continues, there will be about 595 coronavirus cases reported during the week of Feb. 7 to 13.

About half of all new infections in January with a known cause were acquired through close contact with a positive COVID-19 case, while about 25 per cent were acquired in the community with no known source of infection.

So far in January, seniors aged 80-plus have had the highest COVID-19 infection rate, with 80 per cent of these cases associated with an institutional outbreak.

There are currently 17 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at 10 institutional settings, four workplaces, two congregate settings and one community setting.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 2,655 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total up to 244,932, including 5,568 deaths.