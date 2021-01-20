Victoria man who damaged 14 businesses believed to have stolen ferry a day earlier

Send this page to someone via email

A man who went on a mischief spree on Wednesday in downtown Victoria is believed to be the same man arrested for stealing a Victoria Harbour ferry a day earlier, police said.

The man caused damage at 14 different downtown locations, smashing glass and windows with rocks and a wooden pole, before he was taken into custody on Wednesday morning.

Police were first called around 12:30 a.m. to a building in the 1700-block of Cook Street for an alarm going off. Once they arrived, police said they found the front door smashed by a rock.

Over the next hour and a half, police said they found several more businesses where windows had been smashed by rocks.

They found the man shortly before 2 a.m. in the 500-block of Pandora Avenue where police said he was smashing windows of a restaurant with a large wooden pole.

He was eventually arrested in the 500-block of Yates Street, police said.

The 14 damaged locations include: the 1700-block of Cook Street, the 1500-block of Cook Street, the 600-block of View Street, two locations in the 1100-block of Blanshard Street, the 700-block of Broughton Street, the 600-block of Courtney Street, three locations in the 1200-block of Broad Street, the 600-block of Yates Street, the 500-block of Pandora Avenue, the 1400-block of Store Street, and the 700-block of Fort Street.

Police said they believe even more locations were damaged.

The suspect was transported to the police station and is facing several recommended charges of mischief and breach of an undertaking.

Investigators said they believe it’s the same man who stole a harbour ferry on Tuesday morning and caused a police pursuit on the water involving the Canadian Coast Guard.

The boater eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

Anyone with information about these incidents, or who was the victim of property damage, is asked to call Victoria police at (250) 995-7654, extension 1, or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

A photo of one of the damaged businesses. Courtesy: Victoria police.

