Premier Blaine Higgs congratulates Biden and Harris, looks forward to exploring new opportunities

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Premier Blaine Higgs said he’s looking forward to working with America’s new administration “as trade partners, friends and neighbours” after offering a congratulatory message to President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris.

“Our province, and our country as a whole, has always shared a special relationship with the United States,” said Higgs.

READ MORE: Biden’s inauguration wraps up without severe security issues

“We eagerly anticipate exploring new opportunities to further build upon this relationship,” he added.

In the months ahead, Higgs said they’ll continue to collaborate closely with the United States as the province recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

3:01 TC Energy halts Keystone XL pipeline project TC Energy halts Keystone XL pipeline project

Advertisement