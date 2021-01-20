Menu

Politics

Premier Blaine Higgs congratulates Biden and Harris, looks forward to exploring new opportunities

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 20, 2021 4:44 pm
US Vice President-Kamala Harris aplauds as US President Joe Biden waves ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
US Vice President-Kamala Harris aplauds as US President Joe Biden waves ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Premier Blaine Higgs said he’s looking forward to working with America’s new administration “as trade partners, friends and neighbours” after offering a congratulatory message to President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris.

“Our province, and our country as a whole, has always shared a special relationship with the United States,” said Higgs.

READ MORE: Biden’s inauguration wraps up without severe security issues

“We eagerly anticipate exploring new opportunities to further build upon this relationship,” he added.

In the months ahead, Higgs said they’ll continue to collaborate closely with the United States as the province recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

