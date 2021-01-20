Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

New Brunswick man dies following head-on collision involving car and tractor-trailer

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 20, 2021 3:50 pm
Members responded to a report of a head-on collision involving a car and a tractor-trailer on Highway 11, just north of Exit 326.
Members responded to a report of a head-on collision involving a car and a tractor-trailer on Highway 11, just north of Exit 326. Wade Perry

A 22-year-old man from Bathurst, N.B., has died following a two-vehicle collision near Petit-Rocher-Ouest, N.B., the RCMP said on Wednesday.

On Jan. 19, shortly before 4 p.m., members responded to a report of a head-on collision involving a car and a tractor-trailer on Highway 11, just north of Exit 326, police said.

“The collision is believed to have occurred when the car travelling southbound crossed the centreline and collided with a tractor-trailer travelling northbound,” the RCMP said in a press release.

Read more: Body found last week in western Nova Scotia was that of a New Brunswick man, RCMP say

According to the authorities, the driver and lone occupant of the car died at the scene as a result of his injuries. An autopsy has also been scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The driver and lone occupant of the tractor-trailer suffered what are believed to be minor injuries and was transported to hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video 'Car rally held through HRM in support of Indian farmers' Car rally held through HRM in support of Indian farmers
Car rally held through HRM in support of Indian farmers – Dec 5, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPCollisionFatal CollisionHead On CollisionBathurstPetit-Rocher-Ouestpetit-rocher-ouest collision
Flyers
More weekly flyers