New Brunswick man dies following head-on collision involving car and tractor-trailer

A 22-year-old man from Bathurst, N.B., has died following a two-vehicle collision near Petit-Rocher-Ouest, N.B., the RCMP said on Wednesday.

On Jan. 19, shortly before 4 p.m., members responded to a report of a head-on collision involving a car and a tractor-trailer on Highway 11, just north of Exit 326, police said.

“The collision is believed to have occurred when the car travelling southbound crossed the centreline and collided with a tractor-trailer travelling northbound,” the RCMP said in a press release.

According to the authorities, the driver and lone occupant of the car died at the scene as a result of his injuries. An autopsy has also been scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

The driver and lone occupant of the tractor-trailer suffered what are believed to be minor injuries and was transported to hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

