Canada

Man in 80s seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in North York, officials say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 20, 2021 12:54 pm
Paramedics said the victim was taken to hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries.
Paramedics said the victim was taken to hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries. Global News

Officials say a man in his 80s has serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in North York on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Leslie Street and Finch Avenue shortly before noon.

Male cyclist rushed to trauma centre after being struck in east-end Toronto hit-and-run

Toronto police said there were reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle and that the driver remained at the scene.

Toronto paramedics said they transported the victim to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Road closures are in place as officers investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

 

