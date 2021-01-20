Man in 80s seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in North York, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a man in his 80s has serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in North York on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Leslie Street and Finch Avenue shortly before noon.

Toronto police said there were reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle and that the driver remained at the scene.

Toronto paramedics said they transported the victim to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Road closures are in place as officers investigate.

COLLISION: (Road Closures)

Finch Ave E + Leslie St

– Leslie St n/b reduced to one lane#GO123006

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 20, 2021

