Man in 80s seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in North York, officials say

Officials say a man in his 80s has serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in North York on Wednesday.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Leslie Street and Finch Avenue shortly before noon.
Toronto police said there were reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle and that the driver remained at the scene.
Toronto paramedics said they transported the victim to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
Trending Stories
Road closures are in place as officers investigate.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments