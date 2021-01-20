Menu

Health

Toronto shelters begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines in pilot program

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Toronto Mayor Tory says city ‘will be ready’ for mass-vaccination rollout' Coronavirus: Toronto Mayor Tory says city ‘will be ready’ for mass-vaccination rollout
WATCH ABOVE: When asked about the closure of its COVID-19 immunization clinic pilot at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre due to a lack of vaccines, Mayor John Tory said Wednesday he feels the city “will be ready” to rollout vaccines outside of a hospital setting, adding that large-scale vaccination programs such as for the flu, have previously given officials some experience in mass-vaccination rollouts.

TORONTO — People living and working in Toronto homeless shelters have begun receiving COVID-19 vaccines as part of a pilot project.

Dr. Stephen Hwang of St. Michael’s Hospital – which is helping run the project with the city – says 55 residents and 30 staff at a city-run shelter in the east end got their first dose on Friday.

Read more: Judge dismisses application from Toronto’s homeless to suspend encampments ban

He says the pilot project is targeting homeless seniors living in shelters, as well as those with a higher risk of having COVID-19-related complications.

He says only a small number of people refused the vaccine.

Read more: Toronto palliative care team sees caseload double since start of COVID-19

Hwang says they have enough of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the pilot, but a delay in delivery of doses for Canada may affect the wider rollout of the shots to homeless people.

The city says it will use the pilot project to refine its plan to vaccinate the homeless.

It plans to offer the vaccine to those at more than 100 shelters as well as people living in encampments and on the streets in the coming months.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
