Access Transit bus struck by a train in Saskatoon

No injuries were reported after a train clipped an Access Transit bus in Saskatoon on Wednesday morning.

Officials said the driver parked the bus near Station 20 West on 20th Street West around 7:45 a.m. to let off a passenger when it was struck by the CP train.

Transit officials said it appears the bus was stopped too close to the railroad tracks.

There was another passenger on the bus at the time, who was taken to hospital as a precaution, the city said in a statement.

Traffic in the area was detoured for over an hour while Saskatoon police investigated.

All restrictions have since been lifted, police said.

