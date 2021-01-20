OPP officer charged with assault following ‘interaction’ with woman in cell

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, has charged a provincial police officer with assault following an “interaction” that took place involving a woman in a cell in Orillia in September 2019.

At about 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2019, OPP arrested a woman outside Studabakers Beachside in Orillia, Ont., the SIU says.

The 43-year-old woman was sent to the Orillia OPP detachment and put in a cell, where the SIU says an “interaction” took place between her and an officer.

According to the SIU, the woman was sent to the hospital for treatment. Two days later, the woman returned to the hospital and was diagnosed with a “serious” injury.

The SIU says a civilian notified the agency of the incident on April 15, 2020.

OPP Const. Bailey Nicholls was subsequently charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

The officer will appear before the Ontario court of justice on Feb. 9.