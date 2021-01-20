Wind warnings issued for parts of Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A swath of Saskatchewan, including the province’s two largest cities, is under a wind warning Wednesday.

Environment Canada says strong northwesterly winds with gusts up to 90 km/h are possible in the regions under the warning.

Officials said damage to buildings may occur and the high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Winds will weaken early in the evening.

Icy conditions are also being reported on a number of highways, with travel not recommended in a number of areas.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest road conditions can be found on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.

Download the SkyTracker weather app for the latest conditions and warnings.

4:41 Fierce winds felt in Edmonton and other parts of Alberta on Tuesday night Fierce winds felt in Edmonton and other parts of Alberta on Tuesday night