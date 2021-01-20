Menu

Traffic

Wind warnings issued for parts of Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 20, 2021 10:17 am
Parts of Saskatchewan, including Regina and Saskatoon, are under a wind warning Wednesday.
Parts of Saskatchewan, including Regina and Saskatoon, are under a wind warning Wednesday.

A swath of Saskatchewan, including the province’s two largest cities, is under a wind warning Wednesday.

Environment Canada says strong northwesterly winds with gusts up to 90 km/h are possible in the regions under the warning.

Read more: SGI receives 316 auto, 1,745 property claims following wind storm

Officials said damage to buildings may occur and the high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Winds will weaken early in the evening.

Read more: Wind warning replaces snow squall warning as strong winds batter Edmonton, central and northern Alberta

Icy conditions are also being reported on a number of highways, with travel not recommended in a number of areas.

The latest road conditions can be found on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.

Download the SkyTracker weather app for the latest conditions and warnings.

