Health

York Region shares list of big box stores fined over violations of coronavirus restrictions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2021 8:34 am
Click to play video 'Toronto police lay more than 60 charges over weekend as some break stay-at-home orders' Toronto police lay more than 60 charges over weekend as some break stay-at-home orders
WATCH ABOVE: The Ontario government plans to ramp up inspections at big-box stores. But confusion over the rules remain. Marianne Dimain reports.

TORONTO — Enforcement of COVID-19 rules is ramping up in the Greater Toronto Area, with several big box retailers facing fines over alleged violations.

York Region shared a list of retailers fined over the last week for violations of Ontario’s Reopening Ontario Act, among them major pharmacy and grocery locations.

Read more: Ontario to expand big-box retail blitz amid widespread rule violations, labour minister says

Retailers are facing $880 individual fines for infractions that include not having a safety plan, inadequate cleaning, improper mask-wearing by employees and failing to post signage about the rules.

Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys and Costco locations are among those ticketed.

Read more: Toronto ‘immediately’ pausing COVID-19 immunization clinic due to vaccine shortage

The details come amid a government-led enforcement blitz of retailers that is set to expand across the province over the coming weeks.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton will give an update on the recent inspections at a news conference this morning.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
