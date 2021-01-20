Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Military help for Garden Hill First Nation coming on Thursday

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted January 20, 2021 8:46 am
A woman holds a mask.
A woman holds a mask. File Photo / Getty Images

The Canadian Armed Forces is sending help to Garden Hill First Nation in northern Manitoba to help with an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The CAF confirmed tweets by federal Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair and Minister of National Defense Harjit Sajjan that military members would be sent to help contain the outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

Members will begin to be flown in starting Thursday, said CAF spokesperson Daniel Le Bouthillier.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The forces will help with general duty support (cleaning, maintenance), helping run the Emergency Operations Centre in the community, helping set up an isolation area in the community, training staff to run the isolation area, performing wellness checks and providing transportation for government departments, Le Bouthillier said.

Members will also “provide limited assistance with patient management tasks, including triage, secondary assessment, monitoring of patients, testing and treatment of COVID-19 patients,” he said.

Global News has reached out to Garden Hill First Nation for comment, however, Chief Dino Flett has told media there are more than 300 cases in the small first nation.

Garden Hill First Nation is 610 km northeast of Winnipeg.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscoronavirus in manitobamanitoba coronavirusGarden Hill First Nationmilitary garden hill first nationmilitary help covid garden hillmilitary in manitobamilitary sending garden hill first nation
Flyers
More weekly flyers