Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 20

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday.

York Region shares list of big box stores fined over violations of coronavirus restrictions

Enforcement of COVID-19 rules is ramping up in the Greater Toronto Area, with several big box retailers facing fines over alleged violations.

York Region shared a list of retailers fined over the last week for violations of Ontario’s Reopening Ontario Act, among them major pharmacy and grocery locations.

Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys and Costco locations are among those ticketed.

1:05 Coronavirus: Ontario has shut down 61 ‘unsafe’ workplaces since start of COVID-19 pandemic, minister says Coronavirus: Ontario has shut down 61 ‘unsafe’ workplaces since start of COVID-19 pandemic, minister says

Toronto releases details for ‘better and better’ CafeTO program from 2021

The City of Toronto released its plan on Wednesday for the expansion of the CafeTO program in Spring 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

The program was implemented by the city to help local restaurants and bars affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Mayor John Tory-endorsed report will be viewed at Toronto’s upcoming executive committee on Jan. 27, and it includes the components city officials deemed successful and what could be built upon from the previous year.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The program allowed for local restaurants to more easily open patios in curb lanes and sidewalks, expand and provide more space to promote physical distancing.

“The space helped operators generate revenue and enliven nearby public spaces,” a press release read on Wednesday.

The report recommends for the program to restart as early as May.

Toronto shelters begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines in pilot program

People living and working in Toronto homeless shelters have begun receiving COVID-19 vaccines as part of a pilot project.

Dr. Stephen Hwang of St. Michael’s Hospital — which is helping run the project with the city — says 55 residents and 30 staff at a city-run shelter in the east end got their first dose on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

121 employees test positive at Mississauga Canada Post facility

Over 100 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus at a Canada Post facility in Mississauga.

Canada Post said 121 employees have tested positive at their Dixie Road facility since Jan. 1.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 2,655 new cases on Wednesday.

Of those:

925 were in Toronto

473 were in Peel Region

226 were in York Region

70 were in Durham Region

51 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 89 new COVID-19-related deaths, 2,655 more cases

Ontario reported 2,655 new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 244,932.

A total of 212,897 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 3,741, and is about 87 per cent of all known cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Eighty-nine more deaths were also reported Wednesday, bringing the provincial death toll to 5,568.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 4.9 per cent, which is down from Tuesday’s report, when it was 6.8 per cent, and down from last Wednesday’s when it was six per cent.

60 more deaths reported by Ministry of Long-Term Care

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,239 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 60.

There are currently 251 outbreaks in long-term care homes, down by three.

—With files from The Canadian Press

Advertisement