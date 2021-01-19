Elderly pedestrian struck by truck dies in hospital; Salmon Arm RCMP seeking witnesses

Send this page to someone via email

An elderly pedestrian who was struck by a pickup truck in Salmon Arm, B.C., on Friday afternoon later died from her injuries, according to police.

RCMP say the incident happened just minutes before 3 p.m., on Jan. 15 at 3rd Street SW and Highway 1, and involved a Ford F150.

Police say the truck was turning onto the highway when it struck the pedestrian, who was in her 80s. Photos of the area show a crosswalk at that location.

The woman was transported to hospital. The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and was cooperative, say police.

Salmon Arm RCMP say they learned on Tuesday that the pedestrian died in hospital.

Police say they are investigating the incident, as is the B.C. Coroners Service.

“On Jan. 19, 2021, RCMP has learned that the pedestrian has since passed away in hospital. The BC Coroners Service, which is also investigating the woman’s death, has launched its own concurrent fact-finding investigation.

“Although investigators have ruled out certain contributing factors, police and the B.C. Coroners Service are appealing to other witnesses to come forward, and ask anyone with any dash camera footage to contact police,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Anyone who witnessed the incident who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.

