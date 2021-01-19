Menu

Crime

RCMP identify woman’s remains found near Calgary; death considered suspicious

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted January 19, 2021 4:48 pm
Human remains located in Chestermere, Alta., on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 have been identified as those of 29-year-old Jennifer Ashley Foley from the Calgary area.
Human remains located in Chestermere, Alta., on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 have been identified as those of 29-year-old Jennifer Ashley Foley from the Calgary area. Courtesy, RCMP

Alberta RCMP have identified human remains found near Calgary late last week.

On Friday, RCMP were notified of human remains that were located in the northwest area of Chestermere, Alta., on Range Road 284 north of Chestermere Blvd.

The woman has been identified as 29-year-old Jennifer Ashley Foley from the Calgary area. RCMP confirmed to Global News that her death is being treated as suspicious.

Read more: RCMP investigate after body found near Calgary

In an updated media release Tuesday afternoon, RCMP said Foley is about six-feet tall with a slim build, curly/wavy brown/auburn hair and blue eyes.

Police are searching for information about Foley’s whereabouts in the weeks leading up to her remains being found.




Chestermere is a city located within Rocky View County just minutes east of Calgary.

Anyone with information about Foley is asked to contact the Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8900. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

