Crime

London, Ont., trio charged after stolen plate probe ends with damaged police cruiser

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017.
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

Three Londoners are facing charges after an investigation over alleged stolen licence plates on Monday ended with a police cruiser being struck twice by a suspect vehicle.

The investigation began around 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 100-block of Bonaventure Drive, near Admiral Drive and Veterans Memorial, after officers spotted a red Ford sedan with licence plates that police say had been reported stolen.

The suspect vehicle sped off after an officer tried to stop the vehicle. A notice was put out to nearby officers about its make and model and its direction, police said.

Later, police spotted the vehicle travelling along Hamilton Road, and attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Ellsworth Close, a cul-de-sac just to the northeast of Hamilton and Highbury Avenue.

The suspect vehicle again tried to flee from officers, but struck a cruiser twice, causing $10,000 in damage, and drove across the lawns of homes on the street in the process, police said.

The vehicle was stopped nearby and three people inside were taken into custody. Officers said they also seized 12.8 grams of suspected fentanyl valued at $2,472, four digital scales and $205 in cash.

Two London men, 23 and 26, and one London woman, 33, are jointly charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the propose of trafficking.

In addition, the 26-year-old faces seven additional charges, including dangerous operation, use plates not authorized, fail to comply with release order, and driving while under suspension.

He was slated to appear in court on Tuesday. The two others have a court date in April, police said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

