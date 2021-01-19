City of Regina replacing garbage, recycling bins lost in windstorm at no charge

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina is providing new garbage and recycling bins free of charge to households who lost theirs during last week’s windstorm.

Since Thursday, the city has received about 230 service requests for missing blue or brown bins.

The city is asking people to properly search for their bins before requesting a new one.

Read more: Winter storm wreaks havoc throughout southern Saskatchewan

“The city will provide new carts to households that have missing carts at no charge however, we encourage residents to initially look down their street or alley to find their missing carts,” the city told Global News on Tuesday.

“If their cart cannot be found down their street or alley, residents can contact Service Regina to arrange to have a new cart dropped off.”

Story continues below advertisement

The city says crews are out picking up carts that have not been claimed.

“Residents are asked to store carts in a secure location on their property after the carts have been collected,” the city said.

“Residents can print their address on the lid of their cart with a black marker to ensure the same cart is returned to their household.”

1:52 Regina man lends a hand as snowstorm leaves trail of damage in its wake Regina man lends a hand as snowstorm leaves trail of damage in its wake

Advertisement