Crime

Goderich resident accused of attempt murder after ‘domestic violence’ stabbing: OPP

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
File photo of an OPP cruiser.
File photo of an OPP cruiser. Don Mitchell/Global News

A 70-year-old Goderich, Ont., resident is facing a charge of attempted murder after one person was stabbed during what police have described as a “domestic violence event” at a home in the town Monday night.

Officers and paramedics were called to the scene on Widder Street in Goderich around 7 p.m. following a report that a stabbing had taken place.

Details remain limited, but investigators said that the victim was able to escape the home and contact 911. They were later taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released.

Read more: Missing dog found dead with projectile injury in wooded area: Oxford OPP

The accused, whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody at the scene without incident, police said. They were later charged with attempted murder and domestic mischief and remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

“It was determined this was a domestic violence event and there is no threat to public safety,” police said in a statement.

“Victims of domestic violence are not alone. If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources available to help you. One organization you can contact is Victim Services – Huron County at 519-600-4108,” police said.

