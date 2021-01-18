O’Toole seeks to boot MP Derek Sloan from Conservative caucus over donation

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole says he has initiated the process to remove MP Derek Sloan from the party’s caucus after he accepted a donation from a “well-known white supremacist,” Paul Fromm.

In a statement Monday evening, O’Toole said Sloan’s acceptance of the donation is “far worse than a gross error of judgment or failure of due diligence.”

“In accordance with the Reform Act, I have initiated the process to remove Mr. Sloan from the Conservative Party of Canada caucus. I expect this to be done as quickly as possible,” O’Toole said in the statement.

He said he will also not allow Sloan to run as a candidate for the party.

“Racism is a disease of the soul, repugnant to our core values,” O’Toole said.

“It has no place in our country. It has no place in the Conservative Party of Canada. I won’t tolerate it.”

Coronavirus: O'Toole responds after Conservative MP sponsors petition questioning safety of COVID-19 vaccine Coronavirus: O'Toole responds after Conservative MP sponsors petition questioning safety of COVID-19 vaccine – Dec 3, 2020

Fromm has been a fixture in right-wing politics for decades, including participating in events with the neo-Nazi Heritage Front.

Under the Reform Act, at least 20 per cent of the party’s members must agree to trigger a membership review. A majority of members would then need to vote to oust Sloan from the caucus.

However, at least one Conservative MP, Eric Duncan, has said he supports the move to remove Sloan.

In a post on Twitter, Duncan said he has “had enough too.”

I have had enough too. There is no room for this garbage in our Party. Good riddance. Thank you @ErinOToole! https://t.co/svmA3FhO9t — Eric Duncan (@EricDuncanSDSG) January 19, 2021



“There is no room for this garbage in our Party,” he wrote. “Good riddance.”

In a series of tweets, Sloan said he became aware of the donation Monday afternoon, saying Fromm, “a person with known connections to racist groups, donated $131 to my campaign.”

Sloan said, “at no time was I ever aware of this donation,” adding that his campaign received over 13,000 separate donations, which were handled by volunteers.

Paul Fromm is a notorious name to some, but not to everyone, and clearly this name, mixed as it was in the midst of thousands of other donations, did not ring any bells to my team. — MP Derek Sloan (@DerekSloanCPC) January 18, 2021



“Paul Fromm is a notorious name to some, but not to everyone, and clearly this name, mixed as it was in the midst of thousands of other donations, did not ring any bells to my team,” Sloan said.

The member of parliament for Hastings–Lennox and Addington said once he learned of the donation, he contacted the executive director of the Conservative Party “and requested this donation be returned.”

An additional request for comment was sent to Sloan but was not immediately returned.

— With a file from The Canadian Press