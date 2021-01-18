Menu

Canada

Christmas movie being filmed in downtown Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 18, 2021 10:52 am
The Walper Hotel can be seen on King Street in downtown Kitchener.
The Walper Hotel can be seen on King Street in downtown Kitchener. Ahmed Fareed Khan / Global News

If you are a big fan of Christmas movies, you might be excited to hear one will be filming in Kitchener this week.

The city said in a release Monday morning that a TV movie called Loving Christmas will be filming this week at the corner of King and Queen streets.

Kitchener says the sidewalk is closed outside the entrance to the Walper Hotel on Monday for filming and it is not expecting any further disruptions during filming.

While Ontario is currently in a lockdown, the province did permit film and TV projects to continue under COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The city says safety measures include an onsite COVID-19 officer, daily testing and contact tracing, enhanced sanitation and cleaning measures, masks and physical distancing on set, and medical-grade air purification systems for indoor work.

