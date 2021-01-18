Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Man taken to hospital with smoke inhalation after fire in downtown Toronto, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 18, 2021 7:17 am
File photo of Toronto Fire truck.
File photo of Toronto Fire truck. Adam Dabrowski/Global News

Toronto police say a man was rushed to hospital after a fire at a rooming house in downtown Toronto early Monday.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Berkeley Street, near Parliament and Dundas streets, at around 5:15 a.m.

A man suffered critical injuries due to smoke inhalation, police said. Paramedics said they transported a man in his 30s to hospital.

Read more: 5-alarm fire breaks out at vacant building in Toronto

Police said the fire is out but the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Trending Stories
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceFireToronto FireRooming House FireBerkeley StreetToronto rooming house fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers