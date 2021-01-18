Man taken to hospital with smoke inhalation after fire in downtown Toronto, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man was rushed to hospital after a fire at a rooming house in downtown Toronto early Monday.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Berkeley Street, near Parliament and Dundas streets, at around 5:15 a.m.

A man suffered critical injuries due to smoke inhalation, police said. Paramedics said they transported a man in his 30s to hospital.

Police said the fire is out but the cause of the fire is not yet known.

