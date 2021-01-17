Menu

Canada

Chatham-Kent, Ont., police issue $880 ticket for 4 people under Reopening Ontario Act

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 17, 2021 3:04 pm
Stelsone via Getty Images

Chatham-Kent, Ont., police say four people were charged and fined under the Reopening Ontario Act following a traffic stop.

Police said on Jan. 13, officers saw a suspicious vehicle on Grey Street in Chatham. They did a traffic stop in the area of Raleigh Street and Richmond Street.

Officers got the identities of all four people inside the car, but after investigating, police say they determined that the front passenger had falsely identified himself.

Read more: Hamilton lays 32 charges under Ontario’s COVID-19 lockdown orders over the holidays

The 20-year-old London man was arrested and charged with obstructing police, officials say. He was released pending a future court date of Feb. 17, 2021.

In addition, all occupants in the vehicle were charged with failing to comply with a continued section 7.0.2 order, contrary to the Reopening Ontario Act.

Each faces a fine of $880, police say.

