Health

COVID-19 claims 8 more Manitobans, including man in his 30s

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted January 17, 2021 1:42 pm
A health-care worker greets a patient at a COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Thursday, January 14, 2021.
A health-care worker greets a patient at a COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Thursday, January 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Manitoba public health officials confirm eight additional deaths in people with COVID-19 have been reported Sunday, including a Winnipeg man in his 30s.

The deaths include including:

  • A man in his 30s from the Winnipeg health region
  • A man in his 70s from the Northern health region
  • A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Health Sciences Centre GA4
  • A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region
  • A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region
  • A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Southeast Personal Care Home
  • A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region
  • A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 10.4 per cent provincially and 7.2 per cent in Winnipeg.

As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 189 new cases of the virus have been identified and the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 27,511.

  • 12 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region
  • 95 cases in the Northern health region
  • 9 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
  • 8 cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region
  • 65 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The data also show there are 3,081 known active cases and 23,661 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 137 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 155 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 292 hospitalizations.

There are 24 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as 15 people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care for a total of 39 ICU patients.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 769.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,054 tests were completed Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 452,157.

