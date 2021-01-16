Middlesex-London Health Unit declares outbreak at Oxford St. Real Canadian Superstore

Send this page to someone via email

Following 10 coronavirus cases linked to the Real Canadian Superstore located at 1205 Oxford St. West in London Ont., the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak.

The MLHU said 10 employees have recently tested positive for COVID-19. The first case was reported on Dec. 28, with four additional cases linked to the store on Jan. 15.

Store management has said that a thorough cleaning and sanitization have taken place, and the MLHU has also contacted those who tested positive and have identified their close contacts.

The Health Unit is also recommending that all store employees be tested for COVID-19 and that customers who shopped at the store monitor themselves for symptoms.

“While the risk is low that you could contract COVID-19 from products bought at the store, or contact with employees, it is important for customers to watch for the development of symptoms and to get tested if they arise,” says Dr. Alexander Summers, Associate Medical Officer of Health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

“Declaring an outbreak is an important step in limiting further transmission to other employees or customers.” Tweet This

The Health Unit recommends people continue to wear masks and limit interactions to only those people who are within their household to limit the spread of the virus as well as maintain a physical distance of at least two metres from others.

People can visit the MLHU for more information about COVID-19 and to book a COVID-19 test.