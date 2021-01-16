Menu

Canada

Woman seriously injured during alleged shooting in Regina: police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 16, 2021 11:16 am
Police say a woman in Regina is in the hospital dealing with serious injuries after she was allegedly shot early Saturday morning.
Justin Bukoski / Global News

The Regina Police Service says a woman is dealing with serious injuries after she was allegedly shot Saturday morning.

Police say officers were called to a home on the 700 block of Athol Street shortly after 8 a.m.

Read more: Man suffers serious injuries in Meadow Lake, Sask., shooting

According to police, EMS transported the injured woman to hospital.

Police say they are investigating the scene and have restricted traffic in the area.

Read more: Man injured after police shooting in Saskatoon

They are asking people to avoid the area until the incident is dealt with.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

