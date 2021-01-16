Woman seriously injured during alleged shooting in Regina: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Regina Police Service says a woman is dealing with serious injuries after she was allegedly shot Saturday morning.

Police say officers were called to a home on the 700 block of Athol Street shortly after 8 a.m.

According to police, EMS transported the injured woman to hospital.

Police say they are investigating the scene and have restricted traffic in the area.

Read more: Man injured after police shooting in Saskatoon

They are asking people to avoid the area until the incident is dealt with.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.