Crime

Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Posted January 17, 2021 10:35 am
Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police
The victim was rushed to hospital, but has since died, according to the Regina Police Service. Justin Bukoski / Global News

A woman who was shot is Regina’s first homicide victim of the year, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police were called to a home in the 700 block of Athol Street around 8:10 a.m. Saturday for a report of a woman who was shot. Officers found the woman suffering from serious injuries, according to a police news release.

Read more: Woman seriously injured during alleged shooting in Regina: police

Paramedics rushed the woman to hospital, but she has since died.

The victim has been identified and family members are aware of her death. Police have not publicly released the woman’s name or age.

Read more: Gun, machetes used in early morning Albert Street altercation, say police

Anyone with information should call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

