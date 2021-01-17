Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman who was shot is Regina’s first homicide victim of the year, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police were called to a home in the 700 block of Athol Street around 8:10 a.m. Saturday for a report of a woman who was shot. Officers found the woman suffering from serious injuries, according to a police news release.

Paramedics rushed the woman to hospital, but she has since died.

The victim has been identified and family members are aware of her death. Police have not publicly released the woman’s name or age.

Anyone with information should call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).