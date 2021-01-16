Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

3 OPP officers charged, 4 others suspended over towing industry allegations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2021 11:21 am
The OPP announced the charges on Saturday.
The OPP announced the charges on Saturday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

TORONTO — Ontario Provincial Police say they’ve charged three of their own veteran officers and suspended four others over allegations of corruption related to the province’s tow truck industry.

The force alleges the accused officers provided preferential treatment to towing companies within the Greater Toronto Area.

The charges and suspensions stemmed from an investigation first launched in October 2019.

Read more: Several Toronto police officers suspended as tow truck probe continues, spokesperson says

The officers facing charges all have at least 20 years of service with the OPP and served with either its Highway Safety Division or the Toronto detachment.

Trending Stories

Const. Simon Bridle and Const. Mohammed Ali Hussain were both arrested this past week, while a warrant is out for the arrest of Const. Bindo Showan who is believed to be out of the province.

Story continues below advertisement

All three are charged with secret commissions and breach of trust, while Bridle faces an additional charge of obtaining sexual services for consideration.

OPP says the four other officers remain under investigation, but are not currently facing any criminal charges.

Click to play video 'Ontario government creates task force on tow truck industry violence' Ontario government creates task force on tow truck industry violence
Ontario government creates task force on tow truck industry violence – Jun 29, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CrimeOPPOntario Provincial PoliceTowing IndustryOntario Towing IndustryTowing Industry Investigation
Flyers
More weekly flyers