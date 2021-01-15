B.C. announces month-long shutdown of Trans-Canada Highway near Alberta border

Send this page to someone via email

Plan on travelling the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior this spring? If so, prepare for added driving times.

On Friday, B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation announced a major construction upgrade of Kicking Horse Canyon, which is located between the community of Golden and the Alberta border.

That section of highway is in rugged, mountainous terrain. The province said construction will convert the last 4.8 kilometres of narrow, winding two lanes into a modern, four-lane highway.

“The work will improve the safety, capacity and reliability of the highway through the Kicking Horse Canyon,” said the ministry, adding construction will take place between April 12 to May 14.

From Golden to Castle Junction in Alberta, traffic will be rerouted via Highways 93 and 95.

The ministry is warning that the detour will add 90 minutes of travel time, and that roadside signage will provide advance notification of the closure, with alternate routes also having signs.

“Work on the Kicking Horse Canyon phase 4 construction project will require a month-long closure of Highway 1 through the canyon just east of Golden during the spring 2021 shoulder season,” said the ministry.

“This closure will allow crews to proceed with work that cannot be carried out safely during shorter interruptions, such as major excavation, piling and hauling.”

In addition to detours, the ministry said the construction zone will be opened briefly to local and commuter traffic twice a day.

The openings, to be escorted by a pilot vehicle, will be just 30 minutes in length, at 7 a.m., then again at 4:30 p.m.

“Similar escorts will be provided for school buses so students will have uninterrupted access to school,” said the ministry. “Emergency vehicles in response mode will be provided escorted passage on short notice.”

The ministry said the construction zone will feature coronavirus health protocols.

For more information about the project, click here.

