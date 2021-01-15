Edmonton Councillor Scott McKeen announces he won’t run for re-election

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton City Councillor of Ward 6, Scott McKeen, announced Friday that he will not be running again in the 2021 civic election.

“It’s not an easy decision,” McKeen said in a statement on his website. “I’ve given it a proper think over the past couple of years.

“I will miss it dearly. It’s been the privilege of my life to sit on city council.” Tweet This

“I will miss working with so many committed civil servants, who bring their talent and humility to the job every day,” he wrote. “I will miss some city council members and I will miss you, the constituents who challenged me, chastised me and, yes, occasionally praised me. The vast, vast majority of you simply want a better Edmonton to call home. I love that about you.

“Please stay safe and be well. Mask up. Distance. Sanitize. Please know that better times are ahead.” Tweet This

This year’s municipal election will see a new mayor take the reins at Edmonton city hall, after Mayor Don Iveson announced in November he will not seek re-election this coming fall.

In August, Ward 10 City Councillor Michael Walters has announced he is not seeking re-election.

Ward 1 Councillor Andrew Knack told Global News in November he is “still considering it,” but hasn’t officially announced an intention.

Aspiring candidates have until Sept. 20, 2021, to file their nomination papers and pay the deposit. Candidates for mayor must pay a deposit of $500. Candidates for councillor and school board trustee must pay a deposit of $100.

