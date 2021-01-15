Menu

Health

First COVID-19 vaccines administered to long-term care residents in Grey Bruce

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 15, 2021 4:15 pm
Eleonore Kueber, a 93-year-old resident of Maple View Long-Term Care Residence in Owen Sound, Ont., is Grey County's first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Eleonore Kueber, a 93-year-old resident of Maple View Long-Term Care Residence in Owen Sound, Ont., is Grey County's first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The first COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines were administered to long-term care home residents in Grey and Bruce counties on Friday.

Eleonore Kueber, a 93-year-old resident of Maple View Long-Term Care Residence in Owen Sound, Ont., is Grey County’s first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, while Nora Foster, a 71-year-old resident of Golden Dawn Senior Citizen Home in Lion’s Head, Ont., is Bruce County’s first person to be inoculated.

Read more: Long-term care, retirement home residents in Simcoe Muskoka begin to receive COVID-19 vaccine

The Grey Bruce Health Unit received the first of two small COVID-19 vaccine shipments on Friday and began immunizing long-term care residents across the region.

Nora Foster, a 71-year-old resident of Golden Dawn Senior Citizen Home in Lion’s Head, Ont., is Bruce County’s first person to be inoculated.
Nora Foster, a 71-year-old resident of Golden Dawn Senior Citizen Home in Lion's Head, Ont., is Bruce County's first person to be inoculated.

A second shipment of the vaccine will arrive during the week of Jan. 25. The first shipment of the vaccine contained 200 doses, while the second will contain about 800 doses.

The health unit says the order in which people will receive the COVID-19 vaccine is based on the Ministry of Health’s novel coronavirus vaccine plan.

“This is the first as we launch an effort to vaccinate the most amount of people in the shortest amount of time,” Grey Bruce’s medical officer of health, Dr. Ian Arra, said in a statement.

Read more: All long-term care residents, staff in Toronto, Peel, York, Windsor-Essex to be vaccinated by Jan. 21

“The vaccine is the key to ending this pandemic both locally and globally. It will take time, but this is the first step on that journey back to a sense of normalcy again.”

The vaccine rollout to subsequent priority lists and to the general public will depend on availability, the health unit says.

