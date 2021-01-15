Nova Scotia investing $3.1M for construction of viewing deck on Peggy’s Cove shore

Send this page to someone via email

The province of Nova Scotia announced Friday that it will be investing $3.1 million to support the construction of an accessible viewing deck on the rugged shore of Peggy’s Cove, one of the province’s most popular tourist areas.

This new project will help ensure a safe, accessible and engaging experience for visitors, business operators and residents.

According to the province, the viewing deck and railings will be made of wood and steel, materials that will last and are complementary to the rugged terrain.

Design showing how the viewing deck will look like (Develop Nova Scotia).

The rail guard will be a steel knit pattern that resembles fishnet. It will be set into the landscape and take the shape of the rock to avoid overshadowing the real attraction at Peggy’s Cove, the landscape and lighthouse.

“The area will create a public space where people can view the lighthouse and experience the waves and rocks in a way that is fully accessible and safe,” the province said in a statement.

The plan was created by the community of Peggy’s Cove and Develop Nova Scotia over the last two years. The project design team consisted of Omar Gandhi Architect Inc., Harbourside Engineering and EDM Planning, with in-depth input from the community and Develop Nova Scotia.

The province said the project announced Friday complements provincial infrastructure investments of $6.2 million already underway in the community, which focus on pedestrian safety, traffic management, coastal protection, community sustainability, and resident and visitor experience.

“Peggy’s Cove is one of Nova Scotia’s most visited tourism attractions,” said Labour and Advanced Education Minister Lena Metlege Diab, on behalf of Minister of Business Geoff MacLellan.

“It is crucial that our iconic sites have the infrastructure they need to deliver positive, memorable visitor experiences while ensuring the liveability of the surrounding community.”

The viewing platform is expected to be complete in June 2021.