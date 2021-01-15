Menu

Canada

Trudeau slams Blanchet for ‘pandering’ to ‘worst elements’ with comments about new minister

By Rachel Gilmore Global News
Click to play video 'Trudeau says Blanchet is playing ‘dangerous games around intolerance and hate’ following comments about transport minister' Trudeau says Blanchet is playing ‘dangerous games around intolerance and hate’ following comments about transport minister
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is playing 'dangerous games around intolerance and hate.'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is playing “dangerous games around intolerance and hate” following comments Blanchet made about the new transport minister.

Read more: Bloc takes aim at new transport minister over ‘Islamic movement’ ties

The Bloc leader took aim at the new Transport Minister Omar Alghabra saying that “questions arise” from the minister’s former role as head of the Canadian Arab Federation, which he held until 2006.

“The Bloc leader refuses to accuse anyone, but questions are raised about the proximity of the new transport minister, Omar Alghabra, to the political Islamic movement that he was a leader of for many years,” a Wednesday press release from the Bloc Québécois said in French.

Click to play video 'Trudeau shuffles cabinet, new ministers sworn-in during virtual ceremony' Trudeau shuffles cabinet, new ministers sworn-in during virtual ceremony
Trudeau shuffles cabinet, new ministers sworn-in during virtual ceremony

Trudeau fired back at Blanchet over the insinuations, implying that the leader is contributing to hateful rhetoric that can result in incidents like the riots seen in the U.S. Capitol last week.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was absolutely floored to see a federal party leader use insinuations and carefully coded questions, particularly this week when we just lived through last week, what happens when leaders don’t take care of the words they do and play these dangerous games around intolerance and hate,” Trudeau said.

Trending Stories

He added that these individuals “of course stand there innocently and say, ‘Oh, I was just asking questions.’”

“That’s ridiculous. That kind of political pandering to the worst elements, and to fears and anxieties, has no place in Canada and all of us need to stand up strongly to push back against that anywhere it happens in this country,” Trudeau said.

Click to play video 'Riots on Capitol Hill and the threat to democracy' Riots on Capitol Hill and the threat to democracy
Riots on Capitol Hill and the threat to democracy – Jan 7, 2021

In a statement sent to The Canadian Press, a Bloc Québécois spokesperson said they are simply raising questions about the minister’s past.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s really questions about his past and also the separation of church and state, which is a profound value for the Bloc,” said spokesman Julien Coulombe-Bonnafous.

“We don’t want to raise any accusations, because I don’t think there’s that much.”

Alghabra has also pushed back on the insinuations, telling The Canadian Press that he “expected better” from the Bloc Québécois.

“I am disappointed by the Bloc Québécois’ attempts to create divisions for mere political gain,” he said on Wednesday.

“We know what such misinformation could lead to,” he said, adding that the Bloc is playing a “dangerous game.”

