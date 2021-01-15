Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Toronto Catholic District School Board reposts LGBTQ2 resource link on website after criticism

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2021 11:05 am
Click to play video 'TCDB under fire for eliminating LGBTQ2 online resources' TCDB under fire for eliminating LGBTQ2 online resources
WATCH ABOVE: The Toronto Catholic District School Board is facing criticism following a decision to remove a key resource available to LGBTQ2 students. Many advocacy groups have been weighing in calling the move a validation of homophobia and transphobia. Morganne Campbell explains.

Toronto’s Catholic school board has reinstated the link to an LGBTQ2 support phone line on its website following outrage from the community.

The school board removed LGBTQ2 YouthLine from its website last week, citing what it described as “inappropriate material” on the site.

YouthLine said Toronto Catholic District School Board pointed to an article that claimed the group linked to pornography on its website.

Trending Stories

Read more: TCDSB under fire for eliminating LGBTQ2 online resources

The resource group says this is untrue and amounts to “overt homophobia and transphobia.”

The board says the removal was a result of online content deemed inappropriate for school-aged children.“

The group urged the board to repost the resource and retract its decision.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
LGBTQ2Toronto SchoolsToronto Catholic District School BoardTCDSBToronto Catholic School BoardYouthLineLGBTQ2 resource linkYouthLine website
Flyers
More weekly flyers