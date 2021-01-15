Toronto Catholic District School Board reposts LGBTQ2 resource link on website after criticism

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s Catholic school board has reinstated the link to an LGBTQ2 support phone line on its website following outrage from the community.

The school board removed LGBTQ2 YouthLine from its website last week, citing what it described as “inappropriate material” on the site.

YouthLine said Toronto Catholic District School Board pointed to an article that claimed the group linked to pornography on its website.

The resource group says this is untrue and amounts to “overt homophobia and transphobia.”

The board says the removal was a result of online content deemed inappropriate for school-aged children.“

The group urged the board to repost the resource and retract its decision.

