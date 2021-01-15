‘His life was in danger’: Calgary police charge parents with adult son’s ‘severe’ neglect

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged two people in relation to what they say was the “severe neglect” of their son.

Police said the victim, a 27-year-old man, suffered from a medical condition and was completely dependent on his parents for all his basic needs.

In a Friday news release, police explained the victim was found “unresponsive in his bedroom by his parents in their Falconridge home” on Oct. 24.

“He was transported to hospital by EMS where he was admitted in acute medical distress stemming from parental neglect,” police said.

According to police, the man weighed only 43 pounds when he was admitted to hospital.

“It is believed his parents failed to provide him necessary care, progressing to the point where his life was in danger,” Staff Sgt. Vincent Hancott said.

“It was the actions of a frontline health-care worker that brought this situation to our attention,” Hancott said. “This is a very serious situation and we commend this individual for recognizing the signs of neglect and contacting police.”

Police said the victim, who hasn’t been named, is currently recovering in a long-term care facility.

On Wednesday, Jan. 13, police charged Jonathon Grunewald, 52, and Malinda Phillips, 47, with one count each of failing to provide the necessaries of life and negligence causing bodily harm.

Both Grunewald and Phillips are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Feb. 4.

“We recognize this is a difficult time for everyone and many people in our city are struggling. However, caregivers remain obligated to ensure the proper care of those who are dependent upon them for their safety and wellbeing,” Hancott said. “If you’re struggling, please reach out and access available resources.”

Anyone with information that could aid police in their investigation is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.