Watch live as officials unveil the latest COVID-19 modelling data for Canada

Federal public health officials are unveiling the latest projections for the coronavirus pandemic as cases continue to climb across the country.

Despite ongoing vaccination efforts, Canada’s cases have been steadily increasing, forcing provinces to take harsh measures to keep people at home. Ontario has issued a stay-at-home order and Quebec has implemented a curfew in a bid to quash the rise in cases.

Officials are expected to reveal whether Canada is on track to stamp out the spread, giving us an indication of whether new measures appear to be working.

