22 arrested, 11 charged after ‘massive’ RCMP operation in Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

A series of raids carried out across the Moncton-region Thursday resulted in 11 people facing charges in connection with drug trafficking.

The RCMP say they executed nine search warrants at locations in Moncton, Dieppe and Riverview shortly before 9 a.m.

The searches were carried out simultaneously on the following streets:

Arden St. in Moncton

Church St. in Moncton

Cornhill St. in Moncton

High St. in Moncton

Lockhart Ave. in Moncton

Mountain Rd. in Moncton

Wolfe Ave. in Moncton

Primrose Lane in Dieppe

Leonard St. in Riverview

Police seized an undisclosed quantity of drugs, handguns, drug paraphernalia and cash as part of the investigation.

RCMP seized a quantity of drugs, handguns, drug paraphernalia and cash as part of a large operation conducted in Moncton on Jan. 14, 2021. RCMP-HO

At a meeting of the Codiac Regional Policing Authority board on Thursday, RCMP Supt. Tom Critchlow confirmed that 22 people had been arrested in the “massive operation.”

Story continues below advertisement

Only 11 of the people arrested on Thursday, six men, ages 31 to 57, and five women, ages 25 to 50, are facing charges, according to a press release from the Mounties on Friday.

All have since been released and are scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. to face unspecified charges related to the investigation.

RCMP seized a quantity of drugs, handguns, drug paraphernalia and cash as part of a large operation conducted in Moncton on Jan. 14, 2021. RCMP-HO

RCMP officers along with the K-9 Unit, Woodstock Police Force and Fredericton Police Force assisted in the investigation, the Mounties said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement