Repeat sex offender Trevor Pritchard deemed dangerous offender

Trevor Pritchard will remain in a federal penitentiary with no set release date.

The 35-year-old Coaldale man has sexually assaulted five adolescent girls ranging in age from 13 to 15.

In a ruling Thursday, Justice Johnna Kubick said: “Mr. Pritchard was taking advantage of their youth and preying on their vulnerability.”

Pritchard met his victims online through social networking sites.

Crown prosecutor Donna Spaner said she hopes this ruling helps the victims as they move on.

“I hope that they feel a sense of safety. I hope they feel that now they can move forward and that they can start to rebuild their lives.” Tweet This

The Crown laid out its argument that an indeterminate sentence would be the only fit and just sentence that adequately protects society, detailing Pritchard’s 15-year-long sexual assault history.

Court heard throughout the hearing Pritchard was a high risk to reoffend.

Justice Kubick noted 11 of those years were spent in custody or under supervision and he was still able to re-offend, in some cases while on release conditions and awaiting trial.

Defence lawyer Andre Ouellette argued his client would do better with a long-term supervision order, pointing out some of the experts who testified in the hearing said he would do well with supervision while in the community.

Justice Kubick said if she were to give him a determinate sentence, it would have been a global sentence of 12 years, but did not find that sentence adequate to protect the public.

The Justice also said Pritchard has not shown any remorse for his actions, even denying what he did despite pleading guilty to some of the charges, and has not shown any interest in seeking resources to address his issues.

She added this indeterminate sentence does not mean life in prison and Pritchard can take steps to eventually be released.

“The burden will now be on him to demonstrate to the parole board that he has taken the necessary steps to address his dangerous behaviour,” added Spaner. Tweet This

Pritchard would be eligible to apply for parole after serving seven years, he then can continue to apply every two years after that.