Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Alberta paramedic charged with impaired driving while on duty

By Sarah Komadina Global News
RCMP have charged a woman with impaired driving after an ambulance was seen going the wrong on Highway 16.
RCMP have charged a woman with impaired driving after an ambulance was seen going the wrong on Highway 16. Global News

A 24-year-old Alberta woman is facing charges of impaired driving after a call came into Vegreville RCMP that an ambulance was going the wrong way in the westbound lanes on Highway 16.

When RCMP pulled the ambulance over, officers discovered an elderly patient in the back who was being transported, along with another male paramedic.

The incident happened on Jan. 2, just after 9 p.m. near Ranfurly, a community about 130 kilometres east of Edmonton.

RCMP arrested and charged the paramedic with impaired driving of a motor vehicle and impaired driving of a motor vehicle over .08.

Read more: Impaired driver arrested Saturday after swerving through ditch on northeast Anthony Henday Drive

Medavie Health Services West oversees three western EMS companies in Alberta, and is contracted by Alberta Health Services.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The company told Global News through an email that “an employee is currently on leave pending an investigation. As the matter is before the courts we are unable to provide any further information.”

AHS said in an email it is aware of an on-duty impaired driving case involving an employee of a contracted service provider.

“AHS EMS would like to express support for the patient involved and their family. AHS absolutely does not condone any of the actions in this cases.”

Tweet This

The driver of the ambulance has been released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in a Vegreville courtroom March 22.

Read more: Alberta government imposing steep penalties but no charges on most first-time impaired drivers

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingAlberta Health ServicesAHSEMSHighway 16AmbulanceMedavie Health Services Westmedavieambulance driver
Flyers
More weekly flyers