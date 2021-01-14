Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

FBI has arrested over 100 people from U.S. Capitol riot

By Andrea Shalal and Eric Beech Reuters
Click to play video 'Trump becomes first U.S. president to be impeached twice' Trump becomes first U.S. president to be impeached twice
WATCH: Trump becomes first U.S. president to be impeached twice

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested more than 100 people over last week’s violent siege of the U.S. Capitol, and is now looking into individuals who could possibly threaten the safety of the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, its director said on Thursday.

Read more: National Guard on 24-hour watch in U.S. Capitol after deadly riot

“We’re looking at individuals who may have an eye towards repeating that same kind of violence that we saw last week,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said at a special briefing for outgoing Vice President Mike Pence on inauguration security. “From January 6th alone, we’ve already identified over 200 suspects. So we know who you are, if you’re out there, and FBI agents are coming to find you.”

Trending Stories

-More to come

Advertisement
© 2021 Reuters
Donald TrumpFBItrump impeachmentU.S. CapitolCapitol Riotelection fraudCapitol Arrestscapitol breach
Flyers
More weekly flyers