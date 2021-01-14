Menu

Crime

Man charged after being found with 58 cases of beer in his vehicle: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2021 4:26 pm
The man is facing charges for unlawfully keeping liquor for sale, driving while under a suspension and operating an unsafe vehicle, OPP say.
The man is facing charges for unlawfully keeping liquor for sale, driving while under a suspension and operating an unsafe vehicle, OPP say. OPP

A North York man is facing several charges for allegedly carrying a large amount of beer in his vehicle.

According to police, Lennox and Addinton OPP officers noticed a “heavily loaded down” vehicle driving through Tyendinaga Township on Highway 401.

When police stopped the vehicle, they say they discovered the driver had a suspended licence. Not only that, his vehicle was allegedly filled with 58 cases of beer.

Read more: 2 of 3 men arrested in beer truck heist are from Kitchener: Huron County OPP

Police say it’s unclear what the man’s intention were for the large amount of beer but they said it was “more than for personal use,” and that he was not carrying a permit to transfer such a large amount of alcohol.

OPP have since charged the 33-year-old unidentified man with unlawfully keeping liquor for sale, driving while under a suspension and operating an unsafe vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in a Napanee court March 4 to answer to his charges.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
