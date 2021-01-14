Suspect charged in apparent random attack on man with autism in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged in an apparent random attack on a man with autism in downtown Vancouver last fall.

Thunder-Bo Kyle Alexandor Underwood, 33, is accused of one count of assault causing bodily harm.

The victim was found seriously injured on Oct. 4 in a lane in the 900 block of Granville Street.

More than one month later, police said he had undergone surgery for a fractured hip and was still in hospital.

Police said they arrested the suspect after he was spotted on area surveillance video, and an officer recognized him as someone he had encountered a few days before the attack.

According to Const. Tania Visintin, police do not believe the suspect and victim are known to each other.

Visintin told Global News that police originally submitted a package to Crown counsel requesting the more serious charge of aggravated assault, which is defined as wounding, maiming, disfiguring or endangering someone’s life.

A lesser charge of assault causing bodily harm was sworn against Underwood on Jan. 13.

Underwood has a criminal history that includes three convictions for assault causing bodily harm and one for assault with a weapon between 2008 and 2010 in Central Saanich on Vancouver Island.

On Dec. 30, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with an unrelated charge of assault causing bodily harm stemming from an alleged incident in North Vancouver last April.

He was also scheduled to appear in Vancouver provincial court on another unrelated charge of theft on Jan. 21.