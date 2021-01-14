Poor road conditions close highways and schools in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Sections of Highway 1 closed overnight Wednesday as freezing rain swept through Manitoba.

The Trans-Canada Highway closed at 10:30 p.m. from Winnipeg’s city limits to Portage La Prairie.

Highway 1 is also closed east of Winnipeg from Highway 207 to the Ontario border.

Swan Valley School Division said its schools will be closed Thursday because of the dangerous road conditions.

Environment Canada issued multiple weather warnings for the province, with both snow and rain expected to persist throughout Manitoba.

Freezing rain warnings were issued parts of the province, including The Whiteshell and Arborg.

Meanwhile, blizzard warnings have been issued in other areas, including Killarney and Virden.

Many drivers have reported black ice on the Trans-Canada Highway.

#MBHwy1: Winnipeg City Limits to Portage la Prairie, Closed — Manitoba Roads (@MBGovRoads) January 14, 2021

Its black ice guys pic.twitter.com/KNCp0LVMLf — Ripan (@Ripan21933449) January 14, 2021

