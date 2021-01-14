Man stable in hospital after being run over by transit bus

Send this page to someone via email

A male pedestrian run over by a transit bus in Burnaby last night is in hospital.

Witnesses say it happened near the Sperling-Burnaby Lake Skytrain station just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The man ended up under the bus, and an inflatable device had to be used to lift the vehicle off.

He was reportedly conscious when taken away by ambulance, and is listed in stable condition.

RCMP say the transit driver is cooperating with the investigation.

