Man stable in hospital after being run over by transit bus

A male pedestrian run over by a transit bus in Burnaby last night is in hospital.
Witnesses say it happened near the Sperling-Burnaby Lake Skytrain station just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.
The man ended up under the bus, and an inflatable device had to be used to lift the vehicle off.
He was reportedly conscious when taken away by ambulance, and is listed in stable condition.
Trending Stories
RCMP say the transit driver is cooperating with the investigation.
New TransLink numbers show dramatic toll of COVID-19 on Metro Vancouver transit
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments