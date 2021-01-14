Menu

Canada

Man stable in hospital after being run over by transit bus

By John Copsey Global News
Posted January 14, 2021 5:39 am
Police and emergency crews attempting to extract a male pedestrian from underneath a transit bus after he was struck by the vehicle Wednesday night.
A male pedestrian run over by a transit bus in Burnaby last night is in hospital.

Witnesses say it happened near the Sperling-Burnaby Lake Skytrain station just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Read more: Pedestrian killed by transit shuttle in White Rock, B.C.

The man ended up under the bus, and an inflatable device had to be used to lift the vehicle off.

He was reportedly conscious when taken away by ambulance, and is listed in stable condition.

Read more: RCMP investigate how pedestrian was hit by bus

RCMP say the transit driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Click to play video 'New TransLink numbers show dramatic toll of COVID-19 on Metro Vancouver transit' New TransLink numbers show dramatic toll of COVID-19 on Metro Vancouver transit
New TransLink numbers show dramatic toll of COVID-19 on Metro Vancouver transit – Jun 18, 2020
